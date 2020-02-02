British cities protest against Trump’s deal of the century

On Saturday hundreds of Palestinians and British activists responded to an invitation from the Palestinian Forum in Britain in cooperation with Stop the War, the General Union of Palestinian Students and Olive for Palestinian Youth to demonstrate against Trump’s ‘deal of the century‘ in front of the US embassy in London. Similar protests were also conducted in Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham and Brighton.

Palestinian Ambassador to the UK Hossam Zomlot spoke about the Palestinian refusal of the deal praising the position of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who refuses to accept it.

Liyan Mohammed, a British Palestinian activist who spoke on behalf of the Palestinian Forum in Britain, called on the British government to reject the deal in which violates international conventions.

Director of Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Ben Jamal, urged Britons to imagine if they were expelled from London and their capital city taken away from them as the Israeli occupation has done with American support in Jerusalem.

Solidarity messages were also delivered by Maher Suleiman of the Palestinian community, Reem Othman from the General Union for Palestine Students, Maha Azzam of the Egyptian Revolutionary Council and Raghad Al-Takriti of the Muslim Association in Britain.

Read: Palestine cancels 1995 Oslo Accords signed with Israel

British protestors gathered outside the US embassy in London to decry Donald Trump’s so-called ‘Deal of the Century’ on February 1, 2020 [organisers] British protestors gathered outside the US embassy in London to decry Donald Trump’s so-called ‘Deal of the Century’ on February 1, 2020 [organisers] British protestors gathered outside the US embassy in London to decry Donald Trump’s so-called ‘Deal of the Century’ on February 1, 2020 [organisers] British protestors gathered outside the US embassy in London to decry Donald Trump’s so-called ‘Deal of the Century’ on February 1, 2020 [organisers] British protestors gathered outside the US embassy in London to decry Donald Trump’s so-called ‘Deal of the Century’ on February 1, 2020 [organisers]

Trump on Tuesday announced his so-called plan to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at the White House alongside Netanyahu, with no Palestinian officials present.

During the event, Trump referred to Jerusalem as “Israel’s undivided capital.”

The so-called “Deal of the Century” unilaterally annuls previous UN resolutions on the Palestinian issue and suggests giving Israel almost everything they have been demanding. The United Nations have since rejected Trump’s peace plan.

On Friday Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, slammed Arab and Muslim leaders for accepting or remaining silent on the issue of the US “deal of the century”.

Also on Friday, Former US president Jimmy Carter announced that the Trump’s deal breaches international law.

Palestine PM: ‘I will not go down in history as someone who gives up on Jerusalem’