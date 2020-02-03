Saudi Arabia to hand Palestine, Jordan citizens over to courts

Fourteen Palestinian and Jordanian prisoners being held by Saudi Arabia will be tried, the Shehab News Agency reported yesterday, after spending months in detention without charge.

The news site reported Twitter account Prisoners of Conscience saying that 81-year-old Muhammed Al-Khodari and his son are among those who are going to go on trial. Al-Khodari is a Swho had been working in the kingdom.

Saudi’s Public Prosecution accused the prisoners of “supporting the Palestinian resistance” and “raising funds for charities”.

Meanwhile, the same Twitter account, reported that the Saudi authorities had released Jordanian citizen Abdul-Hafiz Abu Hmaida after detaining him for seven months; he was immediately deported.

The Saudi State Security Agency arrested Al-Khodari from his house on 4 April 2019.

