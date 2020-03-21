Gaza doctors lead Friday prayers to warn about coronavirus

A number of Palestinian doctors led Friday prayers in several mosques across the Gaza Strip to spread awareness about the coronavirus.

This came after a joint announcement made by the Ministry of Health and the Endowment Ministry in Gaza, stating that doctors would lead the Friday prayers in order to raise awareness about the coronavirus among the Gaza residents.

The doctors wore their work uniforms while they led the prayers, and informed of recent information regarding the virus, and explained how to protect from the virus.

READ: Rights groups call for medical resources for Gaza to face coronavirus

In addition, the doctors advised on how to deal with anyone who appears to suffer from symptoms that could be related to the coronavirus.

It is worth noting that Gaza has not recorded any cases of coronavirus as it has been taking strict protective measures since the global outbreak of the pandemic.