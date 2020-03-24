Israel to demolish Arab homes in Negev

Israeli authorities have handed over evacuation and demolition orders to residents of two Arab homes in the Negev, Safa News Agency reported yesterday.

Member of the Local Committee of Rakhma Neighbourhood Sulieman Freehat said that the Israeli police raided his “unrecognised” village and handed over the evacuation and demolition orders.

Despite the state of emergency in the country, Freehat said, the Israeli police along with employees from the Ministry of Finance and the National Jewish Fund raided the village and threatened its residents.

He said that Israeli authorities have not offered any assistance to residents to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

“Meanwhile,” he said, “they have been doing their best to chase us and threaten our lives and homes on a daily basis.”