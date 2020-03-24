Philippines, India refuse to receive deportees from Kuwait

The Philippines and India have refused to receive 340 of their nationals who were convicted of violations and were instructed to be expelled from Kuwait. The two countries insist on obtaining health certificates for each of the nationals confirming that they are free of the coronavirus.

Due to the Philippine-Indian decision, the Kuwaiti Interior Ministry was forced to stop the legal procedures for deporting the 340 violators, who are currently being detained in a deportation centre.

“Continued coordination is taking place between the Ministries of Interior and Foreign Affairs with the embassies of the two countries, with a view to finding a quick solution,” Kuwaiti news website, Times Kuwait, reported.

