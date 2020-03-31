Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iran’s ambassador thanks Turkey for coronavirus aid

March 31, 2020 at 10:09 am | Published in: Coronavirus, Europe & Russia, Iran, Middle East, News, Turkey
Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps carry out disinfection works as a preventive measure against the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic ON 22 March 2020 [Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency]
The Iranian Ambassador to Ankara, Mohammad Farazmand, has thanked Turkey for sending humanitarian and medical assistance to his country to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.

He told Anadolu news agency that the pandemic has caused an unprecedented global crisis, pointing out that the United States, which imposes economic sanctions on his country, does not allow European countries to provide humanitarian aid to Iran.

The ambassador has stressed the need for all countries around the world to cooperate in confronting this deadly virus and to leave political differences aside.

The Iranian Student News Agency (ISNA) reported yesterday on the arrival of 10 tons of medical and humanitarian aid sent from Turkey to Iran.

The Turkish medical aid includes medicine, masks, protective gowns, gloves, medical goggles, thermometers, and sterilisation materials.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Iran has reached 2,757.

