Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Ex-Libya PM dies of coronavirus

April 6, 2020 at 10:50 am | Published in: Africa, Coronavirus, Egypt, Libya, News
Mahmoud Jibril, Former Chairman, Executive Office, National Transitional Council (NTC) of Libya, Libya captured during the World Economic Forum Special Meeting on Economic Growth and Job Creation in the Arab World at the Dead Sea in Jordan, 22 October, 2011. [Wikipedia]
Former Libyan Prime Minister Mahmoud Jibril captured during the World Economic Forum Special Meeting on Economic Growth and Job Creation in the Arab World at the Dead Sea in Jordan, 22 October, 2011. [Wikipedia]
 April 6, 2020 at 10:50 am

Former Libyan Prime Minister Mahmoud Jibril died in the Egyptian capital Cairo from COVID-19 at the age of 68, a Libyan source said.

“Jibril actually died on Saturday late night, days after his infection with the novel coronavirus,” the source told Xinhua news agency yesterday.

The late Libyan official, whose death was officially announced on Sunday, spent ten days in isolation in a hospital in Cairo before his death, according to the source.

Jibril was the head of the National Forces Alliance, a coalition of Libyan liberal parties formed in 2012, a year after the ouster and killing of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

READ: Pope backs UN chief’s call for global ceasefire to focus on coronavirus

Categories
AfricaCoronavirusEgyptLibyaNews
Show Comments
Show Comments