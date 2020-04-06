Ex-Libya PM dies of coronavirus

Former Libyan Prime Minister Mahmoud Jibril died in the Egyptian capital Cairo from COVID-19 at the age of 68, a Libyan source said.

“Jibril actually died on Saturday late night, days after his infection with the novel coronavirus,” the source told Xinhua news agency yesterday.

The late Libyan official, whose death was officially announced on Sunday, spent ten days in isolation in a hospital in Cairo before his death, according to the source.

Jibril was the head of the National Forces Alliance, a coalition of Libyan liberal parties formed in 2012, a year after the ouster and killing of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

