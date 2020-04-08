Report: 73,000 Syrians returned to Syria's Idlib after ceasefire

Around 73,000 Syrians have returned to the Syrian governorate of Idlib following the ceasefire agreement reached between Turkey and Russia in early March.

The Director of the Syrian Response Coordinators, Muhammad Hallaj, said that some of the displaced civilians returned to their homes immediately after the Syrian regime and its allies stopped their military operations in the area.

Hallaj explained that many of the displaced people preferred to stay in the camps near the Syrian-Turkish border due to the regime forces’ control over their villages and towns.Civilians started to return from densely populated camps to fix their houses and shops

According to Hallaj nearly one million Syrians have been displaced from since October 2019, as a result of the Syrian regime’s bombing of the area.

