Haniyeh: Hamas insists on Palestinian prisoner release in any deal with Israel

The head of the Hamas Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, said yesterday that the movement insists on releasing Palestinian prisoners held by Israel as part of any future agreements with Tel Aviv, Safa news agency reported.

This came during a telephone call between Haniyeh and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Presidential Special Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Mikhail Bogdanov.

A statement issued by Haniyeh’s office said the Hamas chief has reviewed the difficult and inhumane conditions inside Israeli prisoners and stressed the need to protect Palestinian prisoners from the coronavirus pandemic.

“The head of the movement pointed to the lack of capabilities at the health and humanitarian level to protect Palestinians in the Gaza Strip from the coronavirus and the urgent need to provide the necessary health and relief supplies to them,” it added.

READ: Gaza runs out of coronavirus tests, Palestinian health officials say