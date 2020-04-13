Hamas chief, Moroccan PM discuss deal of the century, coronavirus 

The head of Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh and Moroccan Prime Minister Saadeddine Othmani have discussed in a telephone call the Deal of the Century, the Israeli violations in the West Bank including the occupied city of Jerusalem, as well as the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic on the Palestinian people.

Hamas said in a statement that Haniyeh has discussed with al-Othmani the Israeli violations against the city of Jerusalem and its Palestinian residents as well as the recent reports of American-Israeli meetings to annex the West Bank in accordance with the US Deal of the Century.

Haniyeh has also reviewed the Israeli discriminatory policies against the Palestinian residents of Jerusalem including the neglect of Palestinian hospitals in the city, despite the coronavirus outbreak.

On Saturday, the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) revealed that the United States and Israel will finalize the map of West Bank regions which will be annexed to Israel, taking advantage of the world’s preoccupation with the coronavirus crisis.

In the phone call, Haniyeh urged the Moroccan King Mohammed VI, in his capacity as Chairman of the Jerusalem Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to take urgent action and expose the gravity of the American-Israeli plan.

Haniyeh is reported to have also briefed the Moroccan official about the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic on the Palestinian people, especially in the Gaza Strip, which suffers from severe lack of medical capabilities due to nearly 14 years of suffocating blockade imposed by Israel.