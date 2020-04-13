Turkey: Domestic tourists lifesaver for tourism sector

The tourism industry was deeply affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic but it sees domestic visitors as a lifesaver, according to the head of a digital technology and tourism firm CRM Group.

“There will be a revival in the sector with both the cheaper prices and the effect of Ramadan Feast,” Ramazan Becer told Anadolu Agency.

Eid ul-Fitr, or the Ramadan Feast after the holy month of Ramadan, will be celebrated at the end of May.

Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said tourism season is expected to be postponed until after May.

The country can welcome 38 million tourists and earn $25 billion in 2020, compared to $34.5 billion last year, estimated Becer, who said the Tourism Ministry made great effort by taking required measures since the first case of coronavirus in the country.

Turkey supports several companies and sectors as well as the tourism sector by paying personnel salaries and postponing loans and taxes.

He said the biggest problem in the sector is aviation companies that he thinks should be supported to keep them afloat.

If support is not provided, the aviation sector will continue to have problems, he said.