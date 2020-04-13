Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

WHO prepare 37 hospitals to cope with coronavirus in Yemen 

April 13, 2020 at 3:05 pm | Published in: Coronavirus, International Organisations, Middle East, News, WHO, Yemen
A new department for coronavirus patients is being established at Zaid Hospital within precautions against coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Sanaa, Yemen on 28 March, 2020 [Mohammed Hamoud/Anadolu Agency]
A new department for coronavirus patients is being established at Zaid Hospital within precautions against coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Sanaa, Yemen on 28 March, 2020 [Mohammed Hamoud/Anadolu Agency]
 April 13, 2020 at 3:05 pm

The World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Yemen, Dr Altaf Musani said Saturday that the organization has been working to prepare 37 hospitals in Yemen to wrestle with the spread of coronavirus.

Musani’s announcement came one day after the country recorded its first case of the disease.

“Intensive care does not only mean the beds and ventilators but also the provision of treatment and upgrading the capacities of the health workers,” the WHO official said, pointing out that “the organization is also currently working to ensure the readiness of technical laboratories to examine any suspected cases of the virus.”

He added that the WHO has also provided an emergency stockpile of testing kits in the capital, Sanaa, as well as the cities of Aden (south) and Mukalla, the capital of Hadramout Governorate (east).

READ: Saudi ambassador reveals upcoming meeting between government, Houthis and Arab coalition to discuss ending war

Categories
CoronavirusInternational OrganisationsMiddle EastNewsWHOYemen
Show Comments
Show Comments