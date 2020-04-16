Portuguese / Spanish / English

Istanbul mosque opens doors to needy amid COVID-19

April 16, 2020 at 8:15 pm | Published in: Coronavirus, Europe & Russia, News, Turkey
Women wear protective face masks near Sultanahmet Mosque also known as the Blue Mosque as the nation tries to contain the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in Istanbul on March 17, 2020 [OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images]
An imam at a mosque in Istanbul opened the facility’s doors to those in need of food and basic cleaning products amid the coronavirus outbreak, Anadolu Agency reports.

The move was done in collaboration with Vefa Social Support Groups, which have been working in Turkey to deliver aid to those in need.

Imam Abdulsamet Cakir brought food and cleaning products to the mosque, and invited residents to donate if they can but take if they need rice, milk, flour and cleaning supplies.

“We have everything a family might need in these days. Oil, tea, sugar, rice, cleaning products and sweets for children. We want to bring benevolent people and people who are in need together,” said Cakir of the volunteer effort that began last Friday.

After posting a video on social media the mosque has received a positive response from the community. “People in need come here and take whatever they need, not more,” he said.

Turkey’s health minister said Wednesday the death toll reached 1,518 from the virus as 115 more people died in the past 24 hours.

Globally, more than 2.09 million people have been infected by the coronavirus, with the death toll exceeding 139,400, according to data compiled by the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University. More than 528,700 people have gone on to make a full recovery.

