Saudi Arabia launches intimidation campaign against Al Jazeera presenter

Al Jazeera television presenter Ghada Oueiss revealed that pro-Saudi social media accounts dubbed “electronic flies” have launched an intimidation campaign against her reporting of the murder of Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, who was assassinated inside the kingdom’s consulate in Turkey in 2018.

Oueiss wrote on Twitter that there were also attempts to hack into her mobile phone, computer and email.

“I am still exposed to all kinds of intimidation, obscenity, fabrications, threats and rumours on social media as well as various attempts to penetrate my phone, my computer and my email although they do not carry any secrets,” Oueiss said.

According to the renowned Lebanese journalist, the campaign started after she reported that Saudi authorities had stolen Khashoggi’s passport from his home in Washington prior to his assassination in order to force him to return to the kingdom.

A few days ago, Al Jazeera presenter Jamal Rayyan revealed that he had received death threats after calling for the Islamic inscription to be removed from Saudi Arabia’s flag.

READ: Saudi introduces new restrictions as corona deaths double in the Gulf