Sudan: Military is united whatever our enemies say

The Sudanese Rapid Support Forces (RSF) affirmed the unity and cohesion of the military establishment, stressing that its personnel share a common sense of solidarity and collective sacrifice in defence of the homeland and citizens with responsibility and impartiality.

Spokesman for the RSF, Brigadier General Jamal Jumaa, said in a statement yesterday that since its formation, the RSF has been doing its best to guarantee the unity, safety and stability of Sudan, while working in harmony, cohesion and coordination with all the other divisions to serve the interests of the nation.

Jumaa denounced “the emerging voices of some traitors and the enemies of Sudan,” spreading rumours and lies about false disputes within the army in order to undermine its unity and cohesion.

“These voices questioned the security forces’ competence and challenged their sense of impartiality and loyalty to the military establishment and the transitional government, while extending an outrageous and strange discourse that is debunked by the facts on the ground.”

Jumaa stressed the importance of moving forward to protect the revolution, until freedom, peace and justice are achieved, explaining that targeting and conspiring against the military establishment will only strengthen harmony and cohesion among its ranks.

He vowed to pursue those spreading rumours in court as they are targeting the security, safety and stability of Sudan.