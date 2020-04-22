Israel orders PA security officers to withdraw from Jerusalem

Israeli occupation forces on Monday ordered Palestinian security officers to withdraw from Palestinian areas in the outskirts of occupied Jerusalem, Arab48 reported.

According to the Palestinian security officers, occupation forces ordered them to withdraw from Qalandia refugee camp and the neighbourhoods of Kafr Aqab and Samiramis, which fall behind the illegal Israeli Separation Wall, but are still run by the Israeli municipality of Jerusalem.

Palestinian security officials said that the order came following the creation of a Palestinian security checkpoint to prevent the movement of Palestinian people between these areas and the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

The security officials said that the Palestinian security officers are still present in the neighbourhoods of Anata, Abu Dis and Al-Ezariyeh.