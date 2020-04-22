UN calls for restraint on Lebanon-Israel border

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) “called on Lebanon and Israel to exercise restraint to reduce tensions along the Blue Line” amid rising frictions on the Lebanese-Israeli border, Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman for the UN Secretary-General said in his daily briefing on Monday.

“On the evening of 17 April, UNIFIL radars detected the launch of flares over different parts of the Blue Line in southern Lebanon. The flares were also seen and reported by UNIFIL troops on the ground,” he added.

“Peacekeepers were deployed in the area and UNIFIL Commander Major General Stefano Del Col was immediately in touch with the parties.”

Israeli occupation forces withdrew from the south of Lebanon in 2000 and the UN identified what is known as the Blue Line on the border between Lebanon and Israel to consolidate Israel’s withdrawal.

UNIFIL is a multinational UN peacekeeping force that was created in 1978 after Israel’s invasion of and subsequent withdrawal from Lebanon. The UNIFIL’s mandate was adjusted following Israel’s 2006 war on Lebanon.

