Sudan: 'US diplomat survives assassination attempt'

A US diplomat survived an assassination attempt on Thursday in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, Anadolu Agency reports.

The assassination attempt was made by an unidentified person who opened fire at his car when he was returning home, a diplomatic source told Anadolu Agency on the condition of anonymity.

The US official lost control of his vehicle as a result, the source said.

Sudanese police have initiated an investigation into the incident to determine if “the attack could be termed terrorism.”

According to a US travel advisory to Sudan before the coronavirus pandemic, Washington advised its citizens to “reconsider travel to Sudan due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, and armed conflict.” It asked government personnel in the Northeast African country to use armored vehicles for official travel.

