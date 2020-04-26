Libya: Haftar forces continue shelling Libyan civilians

Pro-renegade Gen. Khalifa Haftar militias continues to attack civilian settlements in southern Tripoli, the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) said Sunday, Anadolu reports.

Four Nigerian workers were injured in the attack against civilians in the capital, Tripoli, the GNA-led Burkan Al-Ghadab (Volcano of Rage) Operation said on social media.

As part of measures against the novel coronavirus, a cease-fire took effect March 21 but Haftar’s militias have continued attacks on the capital.

Libya has reported two deaths from the virus, 60 cases and 15 recoveries. The country recorded its first case March 24.

READ: EU calls for humanitarian truce in Libya

The GNA has been under attack by Haftar’s forces since last April, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence.

It launched Operation Peace Storm on March 26 to counter attacks against the capital.

The GNA announced April 13 its forces removed Haftar militias from at least eight provinces, clearing a 3,000-square-kilometer (1,158-square-mile) area from the warlord’s forces.

Since the ouster of longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: Haftar in eastern Libya — supported by Egypt and the UAE — and the GNA in Tripoli, which enjoys the UN and international recognition.