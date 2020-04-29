Anadolu: 216,000 displaced Syrians returned to Idlib since March

More than 216,000 displaced Syrians moved back to the war-torn governorates of Idlib and Aleppo in the north of Syria since the announcement of a Turkish-Russian ceasefire on 6 March,Â Anadolu AgencyÂ reported yesterday.

According to an activistÂ involved in the coordination of the return of the displaced in the north of Syrian,Â AnadoluÂ said that more than a million Syrians fled Idlib and its surroundings due to the regimeâ€™s attack on the area in November.

The activist said that many of the displaced returned immediately after the start of the ceasefire on 6 March.

The displaced Syrians stayed in refugee camps near the Syrian-Turkish border or in areas controlled by the Syrian opposition.

According to the activist, many returned due to fears of a possible outbreak of the coronavirus in the overcrowded camps. They are, however, unable to return to their homes because they fall under the Assad regime rule.

On 5 March, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Syriaâ€™s ally,Â announcedÂ signed a dealÂ to enforce a ceasefire and establish a safe zone along the strategic M4 highway.

