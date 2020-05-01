100-year-old Londoner walks 100 laps to help refugees this Ramadan

Reaching 100 years of age is itself a rare and amazing feat. But Londoner Dabir Choudhury, is looking to do the unthinkable for most his age by walking 100 laps around his communal garden while fasting during the month of Ramadan in an effort to raise money for 26 charities, including those distributing aid to Gaza, Syria and Yemen.

Dabir initially made a pledged to raise £1,000 ($1,250) last Sunday for the victims of COVID-19. He set a target to complete walking 100 laps of the communal garden outside his house while fasting during the month of Ramadan. Within the first nine hours, the JustGiving page setup to accept donations had reached its target and in the next 48 hours donations began to pour in from across the country. The total now stands at over £6,000 ($7,515).

Overwhelmed by the support, Dabir has renewed his pledge and now won’t stop walking as long as donors keep donating. Money raised from the donations will go towards 26 different national charities supporting COVID-19 victims as well as international ones providing aid and assistance in the Middle East.

In a statement acknowledging his supporters, Dabir said: “Thank you for your donations. I’m not fighting alone to put a smile on the faces of hungry children, we are fighting together. This money will help families who are in desperate need in the UK, Bangladesh and many other countries.”

