UAE condemns Turkey’s military intervention in Libya, reiterates support for Haftar

The UAE yesterday categorically rejected Turkey’s “military intervention” in Libya in support of the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), saying it impedes chances of a ceasefire and hinders the international community’s efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution in the war-torn country.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation praised the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by renegade General Khalifa Haftar. Abu Dhabi has relentlessly supported Haftar in his war against the GNA.

The Emirates did not comment on Haftar’s declaration on Monday that he is the ultimate ruler of Libya and that he rejects the 2015 agreement that led to the formation of the GNA.

The UAE stressed its support for a political solution based on the Berlin conference, calling on “all parties to commit to the political process under the supervision of the United Nations”.

