14 Iran-backed fighters killed in Syria

At least 14 fighters belonging to Iranian forces and groups loyal to them were killed in night raids that targeted sites in Deir Ez-Zor Governorate in eastern Syria, reported the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights yesterday.

The organisation said “Israeli aircrafts launched the raids at night” targeting the rural area of Al-Mayadin and the towns of Al-Salhiyeh and Al-Quriyah, killing Iraqis and Iranians. It could not confirm the total number of those killed, adding that it expects the death toll to rise.

The Syrian regime did not report on raids in Deir Ez-Zor.

Pro-Syrian regime Iranian and Iraqi forces are deployed in a wide area in the eastern countryside of Deir Ez-Zor. The area has repeatedly been targeted by air strikes, one of which killed 55 pro-regime Syrian and Iraqi fighters. A US official said at the time that the strike was carried out by Israel; Tel Aviv issued no comment in this regard.

Israel has acknowledged in recent years that it has conducted many raids inside Syria since the start of the civil war in 2011 where it sees Iran’s presence as a strategic threat.

Israeli Defence Minister Naftali Bennett told Israeli media last week that Israel would step up its campaign against Iran in Syria.