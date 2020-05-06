Israeli General calls for attacks against Hezbollah and Hamas

A reserve General in the Israel Defence Forces has called for “decisive” attacks against Hezbollah in South Lebanon and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Today’s Opinion reported on Tuesday. Zvika Vogel described the movements as a “jihad pandemic” running parallel to the coronavirus crisis.

While a vaccine is being developed to get rid of Covid-19, he said, there is nothing being developed to get rid of both organisations. “If we do not beat our enemies,” he added, “we will pay a high price in the future.”

The former army commander acknowledged that Israel is making “tremendous” efforts against these challenges, but the “pilots of the Israeli security institution are sleeping during their guard shifts.” He hailed Israeli attacks in Syria, but said that they are like “a bullet against the Jihad pandemic.” This, he said, would not end this threat, but would be just like a painkiller for a headache.

Vogel called for an end to the Iranian presence in Syria by targeting Hezbollah’s Precision Missile Programme. However, he claimed that the programme is a micro initiative, but is a storm in a teacup. Israel’s false evaluation of its enemies resulted in its inability to pay the price of victory, he concluded.

