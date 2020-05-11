Portuguese / Spanish / English

Bahrain disrupts anti-normalisation event

Angry Palestinian protesters set portraits of King Hamad al-Khalifa (L) of Bahrain, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum (C), the United Arab Emirates' prime minister and ruler of Dubai, as well as Oman's new royal ruler Haitham bin Tariq (R) during a protest against a US peace plan proposal in the centre of the Palestinian city of Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on 30 January 2020. [HAZEM BADER/AFP via Getty Images]
The authorities in Bahrain disrupted an online event on Saturday evening organised against the normalisation of ties with Israel, Arab48.com has reported. The event was organised by the Bahrain Democratic Youth Society, during which several anti-normalisation activists had planned to speak.

“We apologise to you for stopping the broadcast of the discussion panel about normalisation in the Gulf,” the society explained on Twitter. “This happened after we received a call from the Ministry of Labour and Social Development.” The order to stop the programme, said the ministry, came from “high authorities”.

Bahrain is seen as an epicentre for the normalisation of ties with Israel in the Gulf. Last year, a normalisation workshop was launched to promote the US “deal of the century”.

