Bahrain disrupts anti-normalisation event

The authorities in Bahrain disrupted an online event on Saturday evening organised against the normalisation of ties with Israel, Arab48.com has reported. The event was organised by the Bahrain Democratic Youth Society, during which several anti-normalisation activists had planned to speak.

“We apologise to you for stopping the broadcast of the discussion panel about normalisation in the Gulf,” the society explained on Twitter. “This happened after we received a call from the Ministry of Labour and Social Development.” The order to stop the programme, said the ministry, came from “high authorities”.

Bahrain is seen as an epicentre for the normalisation of ties with Israel in the Gulf. Last year, a normalisation workshop was launched to promote the US “deal of the century”.

