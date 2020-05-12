$170K raised by 100-year-old Londoner walking 100 laps to help refugees this Ramadan

A 100-year-old Londoner walking 100 laps while fasting has raised a staggering $170,000 in aid of refugees. Following in the footsteps of Captain Tom Moore, fellow centurion Dabir Choudhury has captured the heart of the British public in just two weeks.

Dabir’s incredible charity walk, which will help raise money for 26 different national charities supporting COVID-19 victims as well as international organisations providing aid and assistance in the Middle East, has become the national story of Ramadan with mainstream news flocking to cover his amazing feat.

Dabir initially made a pledged to raise £1,000 ($1,250) for the victims of COVID-19. He set a target to complete 100 laps of the communal garden outside his house while fasting during the month of Ramadan.

Within the first nine hours, the JustGiving page setup to accept donations had reached its target and in the next 48 hours donations began to pour in from across the country. The total now stands at over £138,000 ($170,000).

Overwhelmed by the support, Dabir has renewed his pledge to walk throughout Ramadan while fasting as long as donations keep coming in.

Having been inspired by Captain Moore, Dabir has himself become an inspiration to many in his community and a centre of attention for local news networks who are following every stage of his marathon walk.