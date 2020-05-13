No new coronavirus cases recorded in West Bank

Palestinian Health Minister May Kila announced on Tuesday that no new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the occupied West Bank for five consecutive days.

“After testing 1,000 people from all governorates,” she told a press conference, “it appears that no one contracted the virus in the past five days.”

Kila noted that 15 people have recovered from the virus: eight in Jerusalem, one in the outskirts of the city, five in Hebron and one in Ramallah.

Of the 547 coronavirus cases recorded in the occupied Palestinian territories, only 17 are in the Gaza Strip, which has not recorded any new cases for more than two weeks.

