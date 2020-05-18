PA hopes for strong, united EU stance against Israel annexation

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyadh Al-Maliki said that the Palestinian Authority (PA) hopes to see a strong and united stance from Europe against Israeli plans to annex large parts of occupied West Bank, Quds Net News reported yesterday.

Commenting on an EU meeting to discuss Israel’s planned step, Al-Maliki said states were divided; one wanted to send Israel a strong message regarding its planned annexation, while the other wanted to wait and see what the new Israeli government would be like before taking action.

This, Al-Maliki said, weakened the EU’s stance.

“We are preparing to send messages to the foreign ministers of the world countries to explain the danger posed by the planned Israeli annexation of the Palestinian lands,” Al-Maliki said.

