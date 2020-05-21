Russia, Turkey stress importance of resuming political process in Libya

Russia and Turkey yesterday reaffirmed their commitment to cooperation in the Syrian crisis and called for an immediate cessation in hostilities in Libya and the resumption of the political process.

This came in a call between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu. A statement released by Russia said: “The two officials stressed on the importance of the immediate cessation of hostilities and the resumption of the political process under the auspices of the United Nations, with the necessary participation of the Libyan parties, with a view to settling the crisis based on the outputs of the Berlin Conference approved by the UN Security Council’s resolution.”

It added that the two ministers also discussed the Syrian file and expressed their countries’ work to continue promoting cooperation in a manner that serves the full settlement of the Syrian crisis, with the support of the international community and in the course of the UN Security Council resolutions.

They also agreed to continue with the terms of the ceasefire agreement signed in March which saw the introduction of joint patrols along Syria’s strategic M4 highway.

