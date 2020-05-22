Ethiopia says 73% of Dam construction completed 

Ethiopia’s Irrigation Minister Seleshi Bekele told resident African ambassadors in Addis Ababa that his country has so far completed 73 per cent of the Renaissance Dam, adding that Ethiopia intends to fill the dam’s reservoir with water in July, the Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) reported.

Bekele also briefed the ambassadors about the status of negotiations between Ethiopia and Egypt over the Dam’s construction.

After the briefing, the minister told journalists that “detailed explanations were given to the ambassadors about the difficulties encountered during the negotiations,” according to ENA.

He added that the Dam will not cause any “harm” to downstream countries.

