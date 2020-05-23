Yemen: Al-Islah Party demands return of government to Aden, attacks Transitional Council

On Thursday, Al-Islah Party called for the need for the Yemeni government to return to the country’s interim capital, Aden, and implement the Riyadh Agreement to resolve the existing crisis.

In an official statement, Al-Islah Party expressed its concern about: “The emergence of a militia outside the framework of the state, and the implementation of acts of rebellion and coup against the state,” in reference to the UAE-backed Transitional Council.

The party called for considering the city of Aden as a starting point for constructing a federal Yemen and bringing together all the efforts of national forces.

READ: Despite a declared truce from Saudi Arabia, battles intensify on multiple fronts in Yemen