Health of Hamas representative in Saudi deteriorates in prison

The health condition of Hamas representative in Saudi Arabia, Dr Mohamed Al-Khodari, 81, has dramatically deteriorated while inside Saudi prison, Quds Press reported on Friday.

According to Quds Press, “Prisoners of Conscience”, a Twitter account which documents the situation of political prisoners in Saudi Arabia, revealed that Al-Khodari, who has been detained since April 2019, lost his ability to move due to severe illness.

Saudi Arabia arrested dozens of Palestinian students, academics and residents arbitrarily a year ago, including Al-Khodari, the official representative of Hamas in the kingdom.

No formal charges have been made against them.

