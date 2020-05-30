Portuguese / Spanish / English

Health of Hamas representative in Saudi deteriorates in prison

May 30, 2020 at 3:00 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, Palestine, Saudi Arabia
Palestinians take part in a protest in solidarity with prisoners in Saudi jails, in front of the Red cross office, in Gaza city on on 16 October 2019. [Ashraf Amra/Apaimages]
The health condition of Hamas representative in Saudi Arabia, Dr Mohamed Al-Khodari, 81, has dramatically deteriorated while inside Saudi prison, Quds Press reported on Friday.

According to Quds Press, “Prisoners of Conscience”, a Twitter account which documents the situation of political prisoners in Saudi Arabia, revealed that Al-Khodari, who has been detained since April 2019, lost his ability to move due to severe illness.

Saudi Arabia arrested dozens of Palestinian students, academics and residents arbitrarily a year ago, including Al-Khodari, the official representative of Hamas in the kingdom.

No formal charges have been made against them.

