Tunisia: 3 irregular migration attempts to Europe thwarted

On Friday, the Tunisian Coast Guard announced that three irregular migration attempts to Europe were thwarted.

National Guard Spokesman Houssem Eddine Jebabli revealed on his Facebook page that the operation resulted in arresting 119 people, including 84 sub-Saharan Africans.

Jebabli stated that among the detainees, 25 Tunisians, including a girl, were caught on a boat off the coast of the town of Manzil Tamim, in the Nabeul governorate, east of the country.

He added that: “Eight Tunisians were caught while heading to the coast of Nabeul to catch a boat, in an attempt to cross the border.”

According to Jebabli: “84 sub-Saharan Africans, including 35 women and seven children, were also arrested, in addition to two Tunisians who were planning to board a boat from Sfax (south) to cross the maritime boundaries towards Europe.”

Despite the threat of the coronavirus and tight security measures, irregular migration attempts towards the Italian coasts from Tunisia have recently been on the rise.

According to official figures, more than 22,000 young Tunisians migrated irregularly to Italy in 2011.

