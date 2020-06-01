UN suspends 80% of reproductive health facilities in Yemen

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) announced on Saturday the suspension of reproductive health services in 80 per cent of the facilities it supports in Yemen, due to lack of funding.

The UN agency said in a statement that due to lack of funding for life-saving reproductive health services, it had been forced to suspend the provision of reproductive health care in 140 of its 180 health facilities in Yemen.

The statement said: “The UNFPA is the sole provider of life-saving reproductive health medicines and supplies in Yemen, which has seen its health system all but collapse under five grinding years of conflict.”

According to the statement, the UNFPA received only 41 per cent of the $100.5 million it had appealed for earlier this year for its humanitarian response in Yemen.

On Friday, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen, Lise Grande, announced that 30 of the UN’s 41 humanitarian programs would close due to lack of funding.

The United Nations and Saudi Arabia are scheduled to hold a virtual donors’ conference on Yemen tomorrow.

UNHCR: No funds to support 25,000 families in Yemen