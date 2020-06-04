UN Security Council to send mission to Sudan to help ensure a successful transitional phase

The United Nations Security Council issued a resolution on Thursday approving the deployment of an international mission to Sudan for 12 months, to help ensure a successful transitional phase.

As a first phase, it is referred to as UNITAMS: “To help political transition and progress towards democratic governance, sustainable peace and the promotion of human rights.”

The decision indicated that the mission’s objectives include: “Helping to achieve the goals of the constitutional document, conducting a population census, preparing for general elections and providing technical assistance for the constitution drafting process.”

The resolution specified that the mission aims to support peace processes, future peace agreements, and stipulated: “Support for Sudanese peace negotiations, including support for the purposeful participation of civil society, women, youth, refugees, internally displaced persons and members of marginalised groups.”

This is in addition to: “Providing expandable support, at the request of the negotiating parties, to implement any future peace agreements, including support for accountability and transitional justice regarding acts of sexual and humanitarian violence, disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration.”

The resolution pointed out that the mission aims at: “Preventing and mitigating conflicts as well as reconciling and reducing community violence and focusing on conflict between the components of society,” as well as to “working to return the displaced and refugees voluntarily and safely, their reintegration and resettlement and ensuring their political participation at the local and provincial levels, through integrated peace building mechanisms.”