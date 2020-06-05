Portuguese / Spanish / English

No-show for tests, Bahraini sprinter suspended for now

June 5, 2020 at 8:50 pm | Published in: Bahrain, Middle East, News
Gold medalist Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain stands on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Women's 400 metres final during day eight of 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 at Khalifa International Stadium on October 04, 2019 in Doha, Qatar [Maja Hitij/Getty Images]
A Bahraini sprinter has been provisionally suspended for failing to make herself available for anti-doping tests, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

“The AIU has provisionally suspended Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain for whereabouts failures, a violation of the @WorldAthletics Anti-Doping Rules,” AIU said in a statement.

Naser, 22, clinched the gold with 48.14 seconds at the World Championships in Doha last year.

With that achievement, she became the first Asian to win the women’s 400 meters world title.

Nasser was born in Nigeria but moved to Bahrain when she was 14.

