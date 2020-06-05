Yemen: Houthis make advances towards entrances of Marib city

Houthi forces have reportedly made advances towards the southwestern and northeastern entry points to the Yemeni city of Marib.

According to local sources in Marib, Yemen Press Agency reported that Houthi and allied forces have been fighting fierce battles since yesterday morning, during which they were able to control the Al-Somirat area, south-west of Madghal district in Marib province.

The sources added that the Houthis have gained control over one of the most important main entrances to the provincial capital city of Marib.

It has also been reported that a high-ranking Saudi military officer was killed in Marib in a rocket attack yesterday. Over the past 24 hours, the Saudi-led coalition, which has be working to take back Houthi gains, has carried out 15 air raids on the Hajjah and Marib provinces.

Marib which is the remaining pro-Saudi city in the north of Yemen has faced mounting pressure from the pro-Houthi forces who have been advancing for several months from multiple fronts, although progress slowed recently, many observers believe they are in no rush to seize the Saudi-backed stronghold. Last week the Houthis seized the strategic Al-Alaq mountain, which is located south of the coalition-held Al-Mas military camp.

