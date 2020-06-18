Iran arrests group for ‘violating religious beliefs’

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards forces have arrested what they said were a “stray group” who had promoted “stray” ideas about the “messiah” and the “Ahl Al-Bayt” which refers to the family of Prophet Muhammed (pbuh).

The commander of the “Prince of the Faithful”, headquarters which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards in the province of Ilam in western Iran, Brigadier General Jamal Shakrami said: “The members of a stray network were arrested inside the province in accordance with the judicial decision issued in this regard.”

“The members of this group deliberately promoted their misguided ideas through the real and virtual spaces and set up illegal gatherings in one of the cities affiliated with the province of Ilam,” he added.

