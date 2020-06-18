Libya asks for UN assistance to ‘collect evidence’ against Haftar

The Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya and Prime Minister of the internationally- recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez Al-Sarraj, has called on the United Nations to provide his government with “technical assistance” to gather evidence and document violations committed by militias affiliated with renegade General Khalifa Haftar.

GNA spokesperson, Muhammad Al-Qiblawi, said on Tuesday that AL-Sarraj asked the UN Support Mission in Libya to provide the necessary assistance to the country’s authorities to investigate the crimes and violations committed in the south of the capital, Tripoli, and the city of Tarhuna.

Al-Qiblawi added that Al-Sarraj had stressed that the Libyan investigation authorities currently need technical assistance and advice in the field of human rights to document these violations and collect evidence against Haftar.

He added that the GNA seeks to investigate the mass graves unearthed in Tarhuna and mines buried in regions south of Tripoli and bring those responsible to justice.

