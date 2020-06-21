Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israeli army conducts weapon testing on animals

June 21, 2020
A former laboratory research beagle hesitates before stepping out of his cage to walk on grass for the first time, at a residential home in Los Angeles, California, June 24, 2016 [ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images]
The Israeli military secretly conducted hundreds of weapons development experiments on animals, Israeli newspaper Yedioth Aharonoth reported on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Around 1,000 experiments were conducted by the Israeli Defense Ministry on different types of animals during the past three years, the daily said, citing a document from the “Let the Animals Live” association.

According to the document, the Israeli army used the animals to simulate a naval incident of multiple victims.

The pigs were the most used for the medical experiments due to its heart and respiratory system structure similarity with the humans, the document showed.

The daily said the Defense Ministry used some of the experiments to test their body reaction on an explosion and the aerosol explosion.

The Israeli military maintains that it slightly uses experiments on animals only for medical researches and under supervision of qualified veterinarian.

