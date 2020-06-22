Yemen’s Houthi leader advises Sisi against military intervention in Libya

Yemen’s Houthi leader, Mohamed Ali Al-Houthi, urged Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi not to launch a military intervention in Libya.

“Exhaustion in these battles is useless… and the real danger is the continued existence of the entity with its conspiracies through which it wants to secure its future by igniting fake, useless battles,”Al-Houthi wrote on social media yesterday.

He said: “We advise the brothers in Egypt against military intervention in Libya, even if the result will be worrying about Turkey’s presence there.”

Al-Sisi said on Saturday that the Egyptian army is capable of defending the country’s national security, inside and outside its borders.

Over the past few weeks, Libya’s internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), which is backed by Turkey, has achieved major military successes pushing back the forces of renegade General Khalifa Haftar, who is backed by Al-Sisi.

The GNA restored its control over Tripoli’s airport and major oil fields a year after Haftar launched a campaign to capture them.

