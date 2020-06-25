Reports: Algeria to build military base near Morocco border

Algerian authorities are planning to build a military base on the country’s western border with Morocco, according to local media.

Echorouk and TSA were among the media organisations that reported the news yesterday, quoted sources with information on the situation, however no official comment has been made on the allegations.

This step came nearly a month after a similar announcement was made by the Moroccan authorities about the establishment of a military base on its eastern border with Algeria.

According to the two media outlets, the Algerian authorities consider Rabat’s decision to build a military base near the border a form of hostility towards Algeria.

Algeria: Largest Islamist party voices concerns over draft constitutional amendment

In May, Moroccan Prime Minister Saadeddine Othmani issued a decree to allocate 23 hectares to build a new military base in the Jaradah governorate, east of the kingdom, near the Algeria border. Officials later clarified that the land would be used for a military barracks and not a military base.

They added that this came “within the framework of a shift of military barracks outside the cities.”

This comes amidst increased tensions between the neighbours as a result of the Western Sahara region which Algeria recently described as “occupied” angering Rabat.