Turkey to extend coronavirus wage supports by a month

June 29, 2020 at 7:09 pm | Published in: Coronavirus, Europe & Russia, News, Turkey
Municipal workers conduct cleaning and disinfection works at Historic Egyptian Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey on 28 May, 2020 [Ahmet Bolat/Anadolu Agency]
Turkey will extend a wage support system for one month to continue offsetting fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and related lockdowns, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Erdogan said cash aid to low-income families would also be extended for a month. He said 18 billion lira ($2.6 billion) had been disbursed so far under the two programmes.

The so-called short labour pay – which partially covers wages of formally-employed workers whose hours are cut – will extend into July. It came into effect in March shortly after the first COVID-19 case was identified in Turkey.

Some officials in tourism and other sectors had said the system should be extended by another three months.

