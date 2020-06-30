Lebanese security forces investigate blast near Hariri convoy

Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri confirmed on Sunday reports about an investigation into a bomb blast near the vehicle in which has was travelling last week.

According to local media, a rocket exploded 500 metres away from Hariri’s 30-car convoy during a recent trip to the Bekaa Valley.

“Since the convoy was not harmed and to prevent any exploitation,” explained Hariri’s office, “the ex-premier decided to remain quiet about the issue.”

Hariri decided to wait for the findings of the investigation being carried out by the Lebanese security services. His office also stressed that the convoy itself was not targeted directly.

The Lebanese politician’s father, the former Prime Minister Rafic Hariri, was killed by a massive car bomb that targeted his convoy when he was travelling through Beirut in 2005. No clear findings have been made public about his assassination.

