Tunisia stops 23 migrants reaching Europe

Tunisian authorities yesterday thwarted an attempt by migrants to enter Europe, the country’s news agency TAP quoted local sources as saying It added that the Maritime Guard Units in Tunisia’s eastern province of Mahdia had managed to” foil an illegal immigration attempt and stop 23 people from reaching the Italian coast.”

Tunisia was reported to have been increasing efforts to stop illegal immigration attempts by through the country’s coasts along the Mediterranean.

Over the years, Italy has become a main entry point for Europe-bound asylum seekers.

According to the UN’s IOM, to date, 373 migrants and refugees have died crossing the Mediterranean Sea on their way to Europe.

