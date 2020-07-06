120 Iran MPs sign motion to question Rouhani

As many as 120 Iranian parliamentarians yesterday signed a motion to question President Hassan Rouhani on a number of economic files, the Fars news agency reported.

The agency said the motion includes questions on ““the government’s strategic mistake that allowed the U.S. withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal at the lowest cost” as well as the high price of real estate, cars and the US dollar.

The agency said the deputies have handed the motion over to the parliament’s presiding board who in turn must pass it to the president to take effect.

Members of the Iranian parliament announced in late May that they are preparing a motion to question Rouhani if he did not present plans to solve the economic crisis experienced by the country in light of the stifling US sanctions.

The Iranian rial has hit an all time low against the US dollar in the informal market as a result of the worsening economic crisis caused by the US sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this year, the Iranian parliament had approved a bill to introduce overhaul in the country’s currency. It said the forex rates would be determined by Iran’s currency reserves.

It also sought to slash the extra zeroes and reverse the currency to what it was a century ago, from rial to toman, with each toman equal to 10,000 rials.