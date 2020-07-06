UAE to move government departments digital in new shake up

Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, yesterday announced the new structure of the UAE government.

Al Maktoum said on Twitter that the goal of the structural changes is to create “a government that is faster in decision-making, and is more up to date with changes”, adding that it will help the government seize opportunities and “in dealing with the new stage in our history”.

The new structure reflects “a flexible and fast government whose goal is to consolidate the achievements and gains of the country,” he added.

According to the announcement, the new government structure includes the closure of 50 per cent of government service centres, transforming them into digital platforms within two years and the merger of about 50 per cent of federal authorities with other authorities or ministries, in addition to the appointment of new ministers of state and heads of specialised sectors.

