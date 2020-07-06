Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

UAE to move government departments digital in new shake up

July 6, 2020 at 1:04 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, UAE
UAE Prime Minister and Emir of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum attends the 39th Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on 9 December 2018. [Bandar Algaloud / Saudi Kingdom Council / Handout - Anadolu Agency]
UAE Prime Minister and Emir of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum attends the 39th Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on 9 December 2018 [Bandar Algaloud / Saudi Kingdom Council/Anadolu Agency]
 July 6, 2020 at 1:04 pm

Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, yesterday announced the new structure of the UAE government.

Al Maktoum said on Twitter that the goal of the structural changes is to create “a government that is faster in decision-making, and is more up to date with changes”, adding that it will help the government seize opportunities and “in dealing with the new stage in our history”.

The new structure reflects “a flexible and fast government whose goal is to consolidate the achievements and gains of the country,” he added.

According to the announcement, the new government structure includes the closure of 50 per cent of government service centres, transforming them into digital platforms within two years and the merger of about 50 per cent of federal authorities with other authorities or ministries, in addition to the appointment of new ministers of state and heads of specialised sectors.

READ: $15 billion Gulf Railway to begin operations by 2023 

Categories
Middle EastNewsUAE
Show Comments
Show Comments