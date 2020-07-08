Egypt holds Mubarak-era information minister in custody pending court hearing

Egypt’s Court of Cassation yesterday ordered Mubarak-era minister of Information, Safwat El-Sherif, to be held in custody pending the hearing of an appeal he filed against a three-year prison sentence, local media reported.

In September 2018, a retrial held in the Cairo Criminal Court sentenced El-Sherif to three years in prison and a fine worth 99,049,794 Egyptian pounds (nearly $6 million) on charges of illicit gains.

Egyptian newspapers said El-Sherif; the former parliament speaker under the late President Hosni Mubarak, handed himself in to the Court of Cassation yesterday to fulfil the conditions for the acceptance of his appeal.

The court set 15 September as the date the appeal will be heard, Al-Masry Al-Youm reported.

El-Sherif, 87, along with several Mubarak-era officials faced charges of corruption and illicit gains among others, however a majority of them were acquitted or had their sentences reduced.