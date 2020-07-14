France-Tunisia tycoon has eyes on uniting Ronaldo, Zidane

Footballing legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane could be re-united by Marseille’s prospective new owner Mohamed Ayachi Ajroudi. The French-Tunisian businessman has spoken about his interest in uniting the pair who enjoyed three years of unprecedented success in Real Madrid before Ronaldo’s departure in 2018 to his current club Juventus. Zidane also left his role as manger the same year.

French football club Olympique de Marseille is currently owned by American tycoon Frank McCourt, but negotiations to sell the club to Ajroudi have begun, according to reports in France.

Ajroudi is said to have big plans to restore the club to the pinnacle of French football by bringing Ronaldo and the current Real Madrid boss Zidane to the Stade Velodrome. The 68-year-old is looking to the future, and has already been thinking about some huge names to bring in.

“A player I’ll never forget is Cristiano Ronaldo,” said Ajroudi, talking to French newspaper El Figaro. “I like respect and discipline and he embodies that.”

“Do I dream about him at Marseille? Everything is possible in life. It’s a dream that excites me.”

Ajroudi was also asked about bringing Zidane on board to reunite Ronaldo and the Frenchman, and he remained coy by saying: “We’ll see what happens in the future.”

With Marseille finishing as runners-up in Ligue 1 last season and securing qualification for next season’s Champions League under the management of Andre Villas-Boas, the likelihood of enticing Zidane and Ronaldo to the club is not as impossible as it may sound if the right deal can be found.

