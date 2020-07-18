Zionists seek to undermine Egyptian army - Libyan tribe

One of Libya’s largest tribes has warned that the “Zionist project” seeks to drag the Egyptian military into a conflict in their country, reports Anadolu Agency.

A statement issued by the Social Council of the Warfalla tribe, which spans from Bani Walid in western Libya to Benghazi in the east, said the Egyptian army is the target of the project.

“We do not want Libya to be the cause of the loss of the Egyptian army,” said the statement, calling Egypt’s army the “last powerful Arab army.”

“The Zionist project seeks to move the [Egyptian] army from the gate” of Libya, it added.

On Thursday, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi met with Libyan tribal chieftains in the capital Cairo, where he threatened that Egypt “will not stand aside” in the face of increasing military mobilisation near the city of Sirte, central Libya.

Libya’s High Council of State condemned al-Sisi’s call to arm the tribes, saying it would lead to more fighting and division in the country.

In June, al-Sisi suggested that Cairo could launch “external military missions” into Libya, saying “any direct intervention in Libya has already become legitimate internationally.”

Al-Sisi said the city of Sirte and the al-Jufra airbase are a “red line,” calling on his army to “be prepared to carry out any domestic or cross-border missions.

Since April 2019, Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar’s illegitimate forces have launched attacks on the Libyan capital of Tripoli and other parts of northwestern Libya, resulting in more than 1,000 deaths, including civilian women and children.

However, the Libyan government has recently achieved significant victories, pushing Haftar’s forces out of Tripoli and the strategic city of Tarhuna.